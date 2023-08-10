The Kansas City Royals are wrapping up a four game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Royals are down 2-1 through the first three games of this series. As a team, they are batting .280 with 30 total hits. 15 of their 30 hits have gone for extra bases. M.J Melendez has six hits, and three of those have left the yard. Drew Waters, Michael Massey, and Freddy Fermin have all hit home runs, as well. On the mound, the Royals have gotten two quality starts from their pitching staff. However, Jordan Lyles did go eight innings in Wednesday's game. Kansas City has walked just six batters, and allowed 19 hits. This makes their WHIP for the series below 1.00.

The Red Sox are batting .207 in the three games played. Pablo Lopez is the leading hitter for Boston after smacking a walk-off grand slam in game one of the series. Triston Casas, and Adam Duvall have both homered in the series, as well. On the mound, the Red Sox have allowed 14 earned runs, and they have a WHIP of 1.44.

Austin Cox will be the starting pitcher for the Royals while James Paxton will start for the Red Sox.

Here are the Royals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Red Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+105)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-126)

Over: 10.5 (-108)

Under: 10.5 (-112)

How To Watch Royals vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, NESN

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Cox is making just his third start of the season, but he has been able to throw multiple innings at a time. I would not expect him to go six or seven, but four or five innings is very reasonable. If Cox can extend his outing to that length, the Royals will be in good position to cover the spread. Cox is very good at limiting hits and base runners. He has a 1.16 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .194 off him. If he can continue to do this, he should be able to shut down the Red Sox offense.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Paxton is one of the better pitchers on the Red Sox this season. He has a 3.60 ERA through 14 starts this season. He also has a .227 batting average against this season. The Royals have been hitting well, but overall, they are not great at the plate. Paxton should be able to shut down the Royals, even with their offense heating up.

Paxton is also much better at home. He has a 3.00 ERA, a 10.6 K/9, and just seven walks in 33 innings pitched. The Royals are also worse on the road. Their batting average, OPS, and strikeouts are all worse when playing on the road. If Paxton can get locked in for this game, he should be able to lead the Red Sox to another win.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Royals have been playing close games as of late, but that is going to change in this game. Paxton should be able to shut down Kansas City. On the pitching side of things, the Royals are going to have to use their bullpen, and that benefits the Red Sox. I will take Boston to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (-126), Under 10.5 (-112)