The Boston Red Sox find themselves in some hot water right now after Thursday's starter, Matt Dermody, sent out a homophobic tweet in 2021 that recently resurfaced but has since been deleted. Chairman Chaim Bloom did clarify that the organization did consider parting ways with Dermody, who was just called up from AAA to pitch against the Cleveland Guardians.

However, after speaking to Dermody, they decided to give him another chance. For reference, here is the tweet. Via MassLive:

“#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. This is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us and repent of all our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!”

And here's what Bloom had to say about the matter:

“It’s important to us that he had taken the tweet down and important why he had done it,” Bloom said. “I talked to him personally about that and what he told me was that it really came down to two things. One, he didn’t realize that his words would be hurtful and he didn’t want to hurt anybody and when he realized that they were, he took (the post) down.

“He also understood that it’s not the right use of his platform. He knows he made a mistake tweeting that. That’s why he took it down. Obviously, that doesn’t mean that we endorse anything he said or anything he believes. But the fact of the matter is, if we’re committed to creating an (inclusive) environment, it’s not right for us to police what people believe.”

The Red Sox made sure Dermody went through the club's mandatory anti-discrimination and harassment prevention training. As Bloom said, everyone has the right to believe whatever they'd like. Dermody just expressed his feelings in the wrong way on social media. That's all.