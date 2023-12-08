The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade.

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly agreed to a Tyler O'Neill trade, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Boston is receiving O'Neill in the deal. The Sox are reportedly sending RHP Nick Robertson and RHP Victor Santos back to the Cardinals, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox's acquisition comes after they traded outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees. O'Neill offers right-handed pop and could play a pivotal role for the Sox in 2023.

Tyler O'Neill heads to Red Sox

O'Neill, 28, earned MVP consideration back in 2021 with the Cardinals. He played in less than 100 games in both 2022 and 2023, however. O'Neill's on-field performance also dwindled, but that was likely a result of the injuries he dealt with.

If O'Neill can stay healthy moving forward, he has a chance to return to his previous star-caliber from. In addition to offensive potential, O'Neill is also a two-time Gold Glove winning outfielder.

Dan Plesac of MLB Network shared his thoughts on the trade.

"This is a really good move by the Red Sox… if he's healthy he could hit 25-30 HR in that ballpark easily." – @Plesac19 #MLBTonight reacts to the trade that will reportedly send Tyler O'Neill from St. Louis to Boston. pic.twitter.com/qoxSRQilPm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 8, 2023

Again, it all comes down to health for Tyler O'Neill. Avoiding injuries is something he's struggled with in recent seasons. But there is no denying his potential to instantly help Boston's offense while on the field.

The Red Sox are in an interesting position. They are looking to add talent in free agency and possibly via trades as well. This acquisition may only be the beginning for the Red Sox as they try to rebound and make a competitive run during the 2024 season.