Dustin Pedroia and Jonathan Papelbon lead the Red Sox's new Hall of Fame inductees

The Boston Red Sox announced four new inductees to their Hall of Fame, three of which are former players, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“Former Red Sox players Trot Nixon, Jonathan Papelbon, and Dustin Pedroia have been selected as 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees. Longtime Red Sox front office executive Elaine Steward has been chosen as the non-uniformed inductee,” Cotillo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pedroia, Papelbon, and Nixon all played pivotal roles for the Red Sox during the 2000's and 2010's decade. Pedroia has remained involved with the team in recent seasons, just not as a player. It isn't surprising to see any of them receive this honor given everything they contributed to the organization.

Pedroia, Papelbon, and Nixon all deserving of Red Sox's Hall of Fame

Pedroia made his MLB debut in 2006, but his official rookie season was 2007. He ultimately won the AL Rookie of the Year award in the '07 campaign, and followed that up by taking home AL MVP honors in 2008. Pedroia led Boston to two World Series championships during his time with the team, coming in 2007 and 2013.

He made four All-Star teams during his 14-year MLB career. Injuries unfortunately impacted Pedroia towards the end of his career, and he hasn't played in an MLB game since 2019.

Papelbon was one of MLB's best closers while pitching for the Red Sox. He also played an instrumental role in Boston's '07 World Series victory, and he ended up pitching for the Sox from 2005-2011. In total, Papelbon made six All-Star teams in his career, four of which came in Boston.

Following his time with the Red Sox, Papelbon pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. His final big league season came in 2016 with Washington. Papelbon was an excellent reliever throughout his career, finishing with an impressive 368 saves.

Finally, Nixon is also a Red Sox's 2024 Hall of Fame inductee.

Nixon played in Boston from 1996-2006. He was apart of Boston's legendary 2004 team, the ball club that broke the Curse of the Bambino and won the organization's first World Series since 1918.

Nixon never made an All-Star team but he enjoyed some solid seasons. He recorded 20-plus home runs on three separate occasions and consistently hit above .270 with the Red Sox. Nixon played with the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) and New York Mets in 2007 and 2008, but his best years unquestionably came with the Sox.