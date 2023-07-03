Boston Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock was removed from his start after the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday due to “right elbow tightness,” and he is expected to be placed on the injured list, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

However, the Red Sox are not concerned that there is anything wrong structurally with Garrett Whitlock's elbow. Whitlock echoed those sentiments.

“I've just kind of been dealing with things, kind of like being stiff,” Whitlock said, via McAdam.

The Red Sox have turned Whitlock from a relief pitcher into a starting pitcher, and he is a key part of the team's rotation. However, if there is a time to be on the injured list, it is right around now, when the all-star break is coming up. Those are more days for Whitlock to recover while the Red Sox are not playing games.

However, the Red Sox's pitching has been the problem this season, and they currently have Chris Sale and Tanner Houck on the injured list as well. Chris Sale is currently on the 60-day injured list and can't return until August as he is recovering from a stress reaction in his left shoulder blade.

If the Red Sox are without Whitlock and Tanner Houck for only a short period of time, the team might be able to stay afloat. Boston is in a tough position, not being a bad team, but are in the toughest division in MLB, which is the American League East. They will need a hot streak to make the playoffs.