Not much has gone right for the Boston Red Sox lately, as they are in the midst of a five-game losing streak that has them below .500 and sliding further out of playoff contention. The team has been marred by inconsistencies, but the one constant purveyor of satisfaction since May has been young Brayan Bello.

That held true again Thursday at Fenway Park in Boston's 2-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. Bello brought a no-hitter into the eighth inning before running into trouble and ultimately taking his fifth loss of the season. Shamefully, a great outing was wasted by another poor showing by the ice-cold offense. None of that should overshadow the remarkable rise of the Dominican prospect, whose superb stuff blew away the hitting machine himself, Luis Arraez.

“That guy threw a really good game,” Arraez said after the Marlins' historic win, via ESPN. “He was nasty today.”

Those words carry extra weight when coming from a contact savant like the 2022 American League batting champion. His pursuit of .400 hit a snag with Bello proving to be too overwhelming on this night. Arraez's high praise does not tell the whole story, though. Brayan Bello has been “nasty” for a decent sample size now.

He is posting a 3.27 ERA in 12 starts this season and has been below 3.00 in both May and June. The Red Sox may finally have their next homegrown pitching star after a long, long drought. If that ends up being the main highlight in what is quickly shaping up to be another disappointing campaign, then fans will have reason to feel somewhat optimistic for the future. The organization can then proceed to address the other items on a long checklist.