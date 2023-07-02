All things were moving in the right direction for the Boston Red Sox heading into Sunday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. They had won the first two games of the road series and were sending Garrett Whitlock to the mound in an effort to secure a series sweep.

Right elbow tightness the reason Garrett Whitlock exited his start after just one inning. Bullpen is in good shape for today but the Sox short bodies off their bench. Cora said they’ll try and stay away from Yoshida (low leg confusion), and Duvall is under the weather. — Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) July 2, 2023

Whitlock looked all business as he retired George Springer on a ground ball and struck out Bo Bichette in the bottom of the first inning. While Brandon Belt homered and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined out to right field to end the inning, it appeared that Whitlock was on track to give the Red Sox a strong effort.

However, while the Red Sox batted in the top of the second, Brennan Bernardino warmed up quickly in the Boston bullpen. The left-handed pitcher came in to start the bottom of the inning and Whitlock was done for the day with tightness in his right elbow.

As a result of the discomfort that Whitlock felt, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was forced to go to the bullpen early and often. Bernardino gave the Red Sox 1.1 innings, and he was followed by Kaleb Ort, who managed to stay on the mound for .2 inning

Nick Pivetta took over after that and pitched four effective innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. Chris Martin and Joe Jacques took over and split the last 2 innings in Boston's 5-4 victory.

The win allowed the Red Sox to improve to 7-0 against Toronto this season.

While the sweep of Toronto was impressive, the elbow discomfort for Garrett Whitlock is troubling for a team that has seen a number of pitching injuries this season.