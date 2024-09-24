Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has solidified himself as one of the best players in Major League Baseball after a breakout 2024 season. Duran added to his career year by making some very cool history during the Red Sox's 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

During the win, Duran went 2-5 with a double and a triple, his 47th and 14th of the season respectively. Duran is the first player since Stan Musial in 1946 to hit 47 doubles and 14 triples in the same season according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

Musial is one of the best players in MLB history. During his Hall of Fame career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Musial was a 24-time All-Star, seven-time batting champion, two-time RBI leader, three-time MVP and won three World Series. “Stan the Man” had 3,630 hits, 475 home runs, 1951 RBI and a career .331/.417/.559 slash line.

During Musial's historic 1946 season, he hit .365/.434/.587 with 16 home runs, 103 RBI, 50 doubles and 20 triples on his way to his second of three MVPs.

The fact that Duran is in the same conversation as one of the all-time greats shows just how incredible of a season he is having and how important he is to the Red Sox's future.

Jarren Duran's 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox

With just under a week left in the regular season, through 155 games Duran is slashing .286/.344/.498, has 21 home runs, 34 stolen bases, an MLB-leading 47 doubles and is tied for the MLB-lead with 14 triples. Duran has also played elite outfield defense in center and left field. A first time All-Star, Duran was named the MVP of the Midsummer Classic after hitting a two-run home run off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene.

While the Red Sox, who are currently 3 1/2 games out of the third and final American League Wild Card spot and would need close to a miracle to make the postseason, have disappointed this season, the 28-year-old Duran has given Boston fans something to be hopeful for in the future. His combination of pure-hitting, speed and defense make him one of the most valuable players in all of baseball.

Duran is expected to become a free agent after the 2028 season. He currently has four more years of team control and is on a very team-friendly contract. While Duran is a prime candidate for an extension, his contract situation gives the Red Sox lots of flexibility going forward and should help them be in position to spend going forward.