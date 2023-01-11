Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox recently agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension. Devers is now unquestionably the face of the franchise. However, he doesn’t want anything to change, per MLB.com’s Paul Casella.

“Nothing changes. I just want to be the same guy that I’ve always been: Someone who has fun, someone who enjoys the game, who’s approachable,” Devers said via a translator on Wednesday during his Red Sox press conference. “A lot of times my teammates ask me questions and I’m happy to answer, but I never want to feel like I’m above the team or something that’s larger than what I see that I am.”

Xander Bogaerts signed in San Diego with the Padres this offseason. Boston previously traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox needed a leader. And Rafael Devers certainly fits that description.

Devers has emerged as one of the best third baseman in all of baseball. His defense is steadily improving while he features one of the best pure hit-tools in the game.

Boston may struggle to compete in the American League East this season. Teams such as the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays all project to fight for the division. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles could make some noise as well. But Rafael Devers is going to give the Red Sox a chance to make a run.

And if the Red Sox labor throughout the 2023 campaign, they can still build around Devers for years to come.