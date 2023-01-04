By Quinn Allen · 1 min read

The Boston Red Sox fanbase finally has something to be happy about. Just a day after the team signed Rafael Devers to a $17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration, they’ve not managed to keep their star third baseman around for the long haul. Per Bob Nightengale, Boston has given the Dominican an 11-year, $331 million extension and it won’t begin until 2024.

As previously mentioned, the $17.5 million will cover the 2023 campaign. Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts in free agency because the Red Sox lowballed him, fans of the franchise weren’t pleased the least with the front office. The next worry was Boston wouldn’t pay Devers what he deserves, which could’ve resulted in him leaving next offseason. But, that;’s not a concern now.

Devers hit .295 with 27 home runs and 88 RBI last season and is easily one of the best third basemen in the sport. His bat has played at the MLB level ever since arriving in 2017, slashing a career .283. Now, he’ll occupy the hot corner at Fenway for possibly the rest of his career.

With core players such as Christian Vazquez, Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi all signing elsewhere, this is simply no way the Red Sox could’ve lost another homegrown talent and arguably their most reliable hitter.