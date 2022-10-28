The 9-figure roadblock in Rafael Devers extension talks will leave fans angry

Rafael Devers has established himself as one of the top hitters in baseball and the most productive hitter in the Boston Red Sox lineup. The Red Sox would like to keep the young superstar in the lineup for many years.

Red Sox and Devers still apart in ongoing extension talks. In here: an idea how far apart https://t.co/i6SeWJzRf7 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 27, 2022

Devers is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and the two sides have started talks on a new deal. According to published reports, the two sides face a huge gap that could come close to $100 million.

Devers is a two-time All-Star who made his debut with the Red Sox in 2017. He had a slash line of .295/.358/.521 with 27 home runs and 83 RBI last year, and that performance came after he belted 38 homers with 113 RBI in 2021.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicated that Devers wants a 10-year deal that pays $300 million. At this point, the Red Sox are offering $200 million-plus, so that’s quite a bridge for the two sides to cross.

In addition to trying to work out a deal for Devers, the Red Sox are facing a crucial negotiations with shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The long-time Boston middle infielder will be a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series, and all reports indicate that a sizable difference between the two sides.

The Red Sox were two games away from representing the American League in the 2021 World Series, but they slumped badly in 2022 and finished in last place in the American League East.

The Red Sox have won four World Series titles since 2004, but their 2020 trade of Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers has hurt their fortunes badly.