The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to five straight after Brayan Bello shut down the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Now Boston’s lineup will get a big boost with the addition of Masataka Yoshida.

The Red Sox officially activated the third-year pro from the injured list and he will start at DH against the Rockies on Wednesday, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Yoshida opened the season on the injured list while he recovered from surgery on his right shoulder in October. Boston moved him to the 60-day IL in May. But after missing the Red Sox’s first 93 games, Yoshida is set for his 2025 debut.

Masataka Yoshida ready to rejoin hot Red Sox lineup

Alex Cora announced that Yoshida would return against the Rockies in an injury update earlier this week. Boston’s manager also indicated that Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman is close to rejoining the club in that same press conference.

Yoshida began a rehab assignment with the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate earlier this month and didn’t suffer any setbacks in his recovery. Now he’ll make his long-awaited return to the lineup.

Last season, Yoshida slashed .260/.349/.415 with 10 home runs, 56 RBI, 45 runs scored, a 115 OPS+ and 1.4 bWAR in 108 games for the Red Sox, primarily at DH. However, he needed surgery to repair his right labrum following the 2024 campaign and has been sidelined since then.

Yoshida will join a Red Sox team that’s been hot in July. Boston has won five straight and seven of their last eight games. The team is looking for consecutive series sweeps on Wednesday after sweeping the Washington Nationals previously.

At the start of their eight-game hot streak the Red Sox were three games under .500 and eight back in the division. Following Boston’s dominant 10-2 win over Colorado on Tuesday, the team is now three games over .500 and 6.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

The Red Sox have outscored their opponents 46-14 during the five-game winning streak. Lucas Giolito will take the mound for Boston on Wednesday as the team looks to make it six straight victories.