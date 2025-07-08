The Boston Red Sox have had an eventful first half of the 2025 season. Trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants was the lowlight, sending down Kristian Campbell has raised questions about his future, and they are still out of the postseason picture. They are finishing up their first half with big games against the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays. But first, the Red Sox made three pitching moves involving Liam Hendriks, Richard Fitts, and Isaiah Campbell.

The Red Sox called up Isaiah Campbell from AAA Worcester. He started his career with the Seattle Mariners, posting a 2.83 ERA in 27 relief appearances in 2023. The Red Sox traded for him after that season, hoping to add to their bullpen for the 2024 campaign. He made eight appearances last year with a 16.20 ERA, causing some concerns for his future. But with 30 appearances at a 3.89 ERA in AAA this year, he is back with the big club.

Richard Fitts goes down to Worcester to make room for Campbell on the Red Sox roster. He has made 12 starts over the past two seasons at the major-league level with a 3.31 ERA. He has one bad start on his 2025 resume, allowing five earned runs in one inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 2. But even after 5.2 innings of two-run ball over the weekend, they sent him down.

The Red Sox have not had Liam Hendriks in their bullpen since May 27 with a hip injury. According to MLB.com's Ian Browne, they moved him to the 60-day IL on Tuesday due to a setback. The move would allow him to return to the Red Sox on July 27, but the setback likely prevents that from happening.

The Red Sox won the first game of their three-game series against the Rockies on Monday. They look to take the set on Tuesday with Brayan Bello on the hill.

