The Boston Red Sox are starting to turn heads in the AL East standings, and Trevor Story is a big reason why.

Since signing a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston in 2022, Story’s tenure in Boston has been marked by injuries and inconsistency. But Tuesday night, he reminded everyone why the team made that investment. Story delivered one of his most explosive games of the season, crushing a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to blow the game wide open as the Red Sox rolled past the Rockies, 10-2, at Fenway Park. It was part of a four-RBI night for the veteran infielder, who also chipped in an earlier RBI single. With their second win of the series, the Red Sox improved to 49-45, moving four games over .500 and continuing their climb in the AL East standings.

The MLB took to X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the towering shot leaving the yard to blow the game open for the Red Sox at home.

Trevor Story clubs a 3-run homer and it's all @RedSox tonight!”

 

He wasn’t alone in the offensive breakout. Fenway Park erupted during a six-run seventh inning that featured contributions throughout the lineup. Ceddanne Rafaela smacked a 2-RBI double, Jarren Duran and Roman Anthony each delivered RBI singles, and Romy Gonzalez capped the frame with a triple that brought in another. Boston’s bats have now produced 19 runs over the last two games.

On that same home run by Story, a Red Sox fan made an incredible one-handed catch. The moment quickly went viral, capturing the fan—wearing a yellow shirt—snagging the ball cleanly while surrounded by a roaring crowd at Fenway Park.

Overall, the Red Sox have shown a renewed level of play since the start of July, combining a surging offense with solid pitching to fuel their recent success. Timely hitting, lineup depth, and aggressive base-running have transformed early-season inconsistency into late momentum, firmly placing Boston back in the playoff conversation.

On the mound, Brayan Bello turned in a dominant performance to back up the offense. The 26-year-old right-hander threw a complete game, allowing just two runs on five hits with one walk and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Bello’s command and presence over nine innings kept the struggling Rockies lineup in check from start to finish.

The Rockies dropped to an MLB-worst 21-71, but for Boston, this was more about maintaining momentum. They’ve now won eight of their last 11 and are off to a 6-1 start in July. A win Wednesday would give them a three-game sweep and push them four games above .500.

As the AL East standings tighten, every game counts — and with Story heating up and Bello anchoring the rotation, the Red Sox are playing with confidence and urgency heading into the second half of the season.

