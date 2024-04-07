Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story suffered an injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Story's career so far with the Red Sox has unfortunately featured no shortage of injury trouble. And on Friday, Story endured another injury concern that was later diagnosed as a dislocated shoulder on Saturday. He has been put on the 10-day Injured List.
The incident occurred when Story dove for a line drive off the bat of Angels star Mike Trout at shortstop. After stopping the ball, Story reached for his shoulder. He addressed his shoulder injury after the game, via MLB.com.
“Obviously did something to the shoulder there,” Story said. “[It's] pretty painful. We didn't get images yet so … not trying to put any words on it yet because we don't know for sure. Just kind of landed all the body weight on the shoulder there and yeah, it didn't feel good.”
Boston is already considering possible replacement options for Story. Infielder David Hamilton could reportedly be an option for the Red Sox, per Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.
Story's injury concerns with Red Sox
The Red Sox are 6-2 so far in 2024. They were hoping that Trevor Story would play a big role for the big league club this year. Injuries, though, continue to be an issue.
His durability concerns did not begin until he signed in Boston. While with the Colorado Rockies, which is the team Story debuted in MLB with and played for from 2016-2021, Story appeared in 142 games or more four times. The only two seasons he played in less than that amount of games was his rookie campaign in 2016 and the shortened 2020 season. And even in 2020, which had a 60-game schedule, Story played in 59 contests.
And then he signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Story, a two-time All-Star, played in 94 games in 2022. He slashed an underwhelming .238/.303/.434/.737 that season. The Red Sox were hopeful that Story could bounce back with a healthy campaign in 2023.
Instead, the Red Sox infielder slashed just .203/.250/.316/.566 across 43 total games played during the '23 season. Again, Boston remained confident given Story's ceiling. After all, he was regarded as one MLB's top shortstops during his time with the Rockies.
So far in 2024, though, Story has struggled. He owns a slash line of .226/.294/.323/.617. He is still a valuable player and Boston is certainly hoping this injury is not significant.
If Story is going to regain his previous All-Star form, he will need to find a way to stay on the field. Finding consistency in not just baseball, but in all sports, typically happens when you receive regular playing time.
Given the nature of this injury, Story is going to miss some time. Just how much time remains to be seen after this shoulder dislocation.