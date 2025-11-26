The Boston Red Sox are looking for a new star slugger in their lineup after trading away Rafael Devers. Atop the list of available free agents who fit that category are Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso.

The Red Sox have been tied to both players early in free agency. But when the dust settles, Bregman should be Boston's primary target, argues Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“To me, Bregman is a difference maker in so many ways,” Rosenthal said. “Obviously the bat, that's one thing. Defense, really good that's another thing. That intangible he brings to a team, and we've seen it now, he helps other players improve. He makes suggestions, even to pitchers. He is a total difference maker in the club house.”

“Bregman, to me is still the best fit. I know they've got [Marcelo] Mayer and they want to find a position for him. But put Bregman at third base, you worry about the rest later. He's a better fit than Alonso because of the defensive ability. You have Triston Casas, first base is an easier position to fill long-term.

“Bregman to me is the guy they should be targeting first and foremost, and I expect that they will,” he concluded.”

Bregman spent the 2025 campaign with the Red Sox, helping Boston reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. He earned his third All-Star nomination in the process, hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. A career .272 hitter with 2o9 home runs and 725 RBIs, Bregman will be a top free agent target of many teams around the league.

As will Alonso following his impressive seven-year run with the New York Mets. The first baseman was named an All-Star five times, hitting .253 with 264 home runs and 712 RBIs. He's coming off of a campaign in which he hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126. There's no doubting the power Alonso would bring to any team's lineup.

But the Red Sox already know how Bregman affects their franchise. As Boston tries to keep their playoff streak going, Rosenthal thinks they should rebuff the Alonso temptation and plant Bregman in the hot corner for the foreseeable future.