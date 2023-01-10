By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trevor Story is expected to miss time due to an elbow injury, per Chris Cotillo. Cotillo adds Story underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow on Monday. His timetable is unclear.

Jeff Passan shared a Trevor Story update and hinted at a potential timetable, per Passan’s Twitter account.

“Trevor Story underwent UCL surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow — in other words, modified Tommy John surgery with a quicker return date. Generally speaking, players miss four to six months following the surgery,” Passan wrote.

Story was expected to take over shortstop duties for the Red Sox after Xander Bogaerts’ departure. But the Red Sox will now face no shortage of infield uncertainty given this Trevor Story update.

The Red Sox signed Story to be their second baseman last year. He struggled throughout his first season in Boston, slashing just .238/303/.434 with a .737 OPS and 16 home runs. He was even boo’d by the Fenway Park crowd. With that being said, this is a player who was once regarded as one of the best shortstops in baseball. The opportunity to return to his natural position in 2023 had fans hopeful Story would bounce back.

But starting the season on the injured list is obviously far from ideal. If Passan’s 4-6 month potential injury timeline is correct, Trevor Story could possibly return in May. But again, that is only speculation. We will provide updates once Story’s official timetable is revealed.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will look for shortstop replacement options as Story recovers from his surgery.