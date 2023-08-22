With breakout outfielder Jarren Duran set for a stint on the injured list, the Boston Red Sox are calling up their No. 17 prospect Wilyer Abreu, according to Christopher Smith.

A combo left-handed outfielder, Abreu is having his best season as a pro with Triple-A Worcester in 2023. He has a .929 OPS with 22 home runs, 11 doubles and 65 RBIs in 86 games. Abreu has been white-hot in August, recording a .424 batting average and a 1.477 OPS. He currently has a 12-game hitting streak.

The Red Sox acquired Abreu at last year's trade deadline from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vazquez. The Astros signed him a week after his 18th birthday in 2017.

It is a sort of storybook rise for Abreu, who did not reach Double-A until 2022, his fifth season as a pro. It took him time to get adjusted to pro ball, but he's since broken out and more than earned his opportunity with the Red Sox.

Boston has not been shy in playing their prospects this season so Abreu should get a chance to earn some at-bats. The Red Sox are in the thick of the American League playoff race and will likely use anyone they can to get them there.

Entering Tuesday, the Red Sox are four games out of a playoff spot with 37 games to play. They dropped the opening game of a crucial four-game set against the Astros on Monday.

Wilyer Abreu gives the Red Sox another solid outfield option whose power has never been better than it is right now. It never hurts to have a left-handed hitter with some pop on the roster.