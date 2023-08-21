Just when I think I'm out, they pull me back in. The 2023 Boston Red Sox have made fans quote the worst version of Michael Corleone more times than they care to admit.

After being swept in a pivotal home series against the Toronto Blue Jays two weeks ago, the Sox went into the Bronx and trounced the unrecognizable New York Yankees over the weekend. They are now back within three games of the third and final American League Wild Card position with another crucial stretch of games awaiting them, per Boston Strong.

The 66-58 club has done enough to justify the “playoff push” label, which is more than many probably expected after a turbulent offseason. But is Boston setting its battle-tested fan base up for heartbreak?

There are plenty of landmines to sidestep and foes to vanquish before such an emotion can even feel possible. And we are going to do our best to examine them all. Here are the four biggest concerns facing the Red Sox as they near the final leg of an exciting and daunting race to the postseason.

4. Poor defense

Alex Cora prides himself on leading a disciplined and fundamentally-sound baseball team, but Boston has been victimized by its own self-inflicted wounds throughout the year. It ranks last in the MLB with a .981 fielding percentage. For those analytics aficionados who believe errors are not the be-all and end-all for evaluating a defense, then I've got some bad news for you.

The Sox rank last in outs above average, by a scary amount at -52, and are tied for 27th in defensive runs saved (-23), per FanGraphs. The blunders and deficiencies know no bounds, with both the outfield and infield mightily struggling. All of that amounts to one of the worst defensive squads in the sport's history.

Now, it is important not to just paint these fielding atrocities with a broad brush. Kike Hernandez was playing out of position for much of the year before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Masataka Yoshida's shortcomings will be given some leniency when considering his offensive value. Moreover, Alex Verdugo has made noticeable strides in right field. That being said, such ghastly team production is inexcusable.

Postseason runs are fueled by many things, but sloppy play is a surefire deterrent on the road to October. Now is the time to clean it up.

3. The teams ahead of the Red Sox are more balanced

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are vying for the second and third Wild Card slots, respectively, with the Blue Jays right in the mix as well. Boston has a lineup that can instantly ignite and stay hot for extended stretches and a World Series-winning manager manning the clubhouse. Those are key ingredients for any postseason soufflé, but it is more prone to fall apart than the other contenders.

Houston possesses the experience, pedigree and chemistry. Seattle and Toronto have the two statistically best pitching staffs in the league. Those are qualities and strengths the 2023 Red Sox lack for the most part. The bullpen is unquestionably better with Kenley Jansen serving as the anchor, but it is by no means a steel trap. Starting pitchers Chris Sale and James Paxton both come with durability and health questions, which can sometimes make it difficult for Cora to bridge to the ninth inning.

Those three other teams are also all coming off a 2022 playoff trip and retained most of the core members of those runs. Boston entered 2023 in more of a transition phase. To be clear, breakouts like Brayan Bello, Triston Casas and Jaren Duran have answered the call and are solidifying their places among the franchise's future.

For now, though, Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Yoshida will all have to shoulder a big burden if this uneven group is going to compensate for its other holes- holes that don't stick out so conspicuously on the defending champions, their divisional rivals or the hottest team in baseball.

2. Garrett Whitlock is a concern

I hate to single out one guy, as it has already been established that there are pitching depth issues. It also bears mentioning that Garrett Whitlock was among the most promising young arms in the MLB before converting to a full-time starting pitcher ahead of this season. Injuries and inconsistent velocity have made him easy pickings.

The 27-year-old has just 10 appearances for the Sox this season but has a 5.72 ERA and 13 home runs allowed. The right-hander was recently shelled by the Washington Nationals and followed it up with a mixed outing against the Yankees. Neither Cora nor Red Sox Nation can deny how important Whitlock will be for the next six weeks.

Forget about recapturing his 2021 form (1.96 ERA as a rookie). If he does not resemble a reliable reliever soon, then management will have bigger problems on their hands than just the 2023 postseason push.

1. Red Sox have a brutal schedule

All of the prior reasons for concern can plausibly be overcome. A grueling end-of-year-schedule is much harder to navigate, though. It entails that Boston put everything together against some of the most consistent and talented squads in the MLB. That is a cruel mountain to climb for a team that has repeatedly stumbled when faced with a marquee matchup.

No, I have not forgotten the two-game sweep over the dominant Atlanta Braves in late-July. Unfortunately, the subsequent dive, which saw the Red Sox lose seven-of-eight to postseason contenders, also comes in quite clear. They have admirably earned themselves another golden opportunity to gain ground in the standings. A potentially season-defining four-game series at Houston begins a treacherous journey to No. 162.

Alex Cora and company have seven games each against the Astros and Baltimore Orioles, three versus the Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Dodgers and five against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox are mixed in there, but this is still an unforgiving gauntlet.

You should still enjoy the ride

It will take superb pitching, stars rising to the occasion and good old fashioned grit for Boston to survive. The odds are not high, but the components are there for a classic rally. Three games is definitely not insurmountable.

Regardless of what becomes of the 2023 Red Sox, do not let the impending roadblocks spoil your good time. Be prepared for the worst, but don't wait for it to arrive. There has been too much unpredictability and uncertainty hovering above Fenway the last couple years for fans to take this fun group for granted.