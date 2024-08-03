ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this action-packed MLB slate as we head to the American League for this next matchup. The Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers for the second installment of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rangers prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Tanner Houck (RHP) vs. Undecided

Tanner Houck (8-7) with a 2.79 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 116 K, 129.0 IP

Last Start: 7/28 vs. NYY (L) – 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) with a 2.38 ERA, .209 OBA, 48 K, 53.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -118

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

TV: New England Sports Net, Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox are currently third in the American League East and they sit 6.5 games back of the leading Baltimore Orioles. They've had to contend in baseball's toughest division this year and even at seven games over .500, they'll have a long road to beating out their rivals for the division. They're on currently a skid at the moment, winning just four of their last 10 games. Their offense has been on fire this year as they rank within the top seven in runs, average, on-base, and slugging. Rafael Devers continues to smash the ball and he served as the hero in their most recent extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Tanner Houck will be on the bump during this game and he's been a great option for the Red Sox this year on the road with his 4-2 winning record. Boston has thrived this year on the road, going 30-22 and visiting the Rangers for the first time this season. Houck isn't typically the biggest strikeout threat from the mound, but he's solid in forcing the ball to the infield and letting his teammates make a play. They're in need of a few wins to close this divisional gap, so expect them to be determined in maximizing Houck's outing here.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Rangers are currently third in the American League West and they sit 5.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and currently ride a three-game losing skid, losing their first game in this series against the Red Sox. The Rangers allowed 11 runs against the Sox and they'll need to tighten up their pitching if they want a chance to come back in this series. They led the division at one point and in order to get back, they'll need to limit these losing skids and find their groove.

The Rangers pitching staff has taken massive hits to injury all season and that could be a reason why they're still undecided in announcing a pitcher for this game. They just placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL with shoulder fatigue and after the phenomenal pitching season they had a year ago, they rank near the bottom ten of the league in most categories. Still, their offense is consistently hammering the ball and they can have a chance to bounce back in this series if they can limit runs on the opposite side.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

After the first game of this series ending 11-6 in favor of the Boston Red Sox, we have to give them the slight edge heading into this contest. The Texas Rangers have been producing well from the plate over their last 10 games, but it's becoming clear their troubles have been stemming from the pitching staff and their depleted numbers. Their game hinges on them and with the Red Sox bats heating up, they'll need a great outing of their starter, regardless who it is.

Ultimately, we're going to roll with the Boston Red Sox to take the win in this game. Tanner Houck has been consistent enough to provide them with low-damage starts, while Rafael Devers and the rest of the lineup are on fire at the moment. Until the Rangers can figure out their pitching situation, we'll have to remain staying away from them against good hitting teams like the Red Sox. Let's take the run line here as this game should follow suit and produce a decent amount of runs. We like the Red Sox to take the 2-0 lead in the series.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+140)