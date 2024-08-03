After a 2020 Olympics to forget, Simone Biles has dominated the 2024 Summer Olympics and delivered several unforgettable moments, including in today's women's vault final.

Biles won her seventh all-time gold medal today with a fantastic showing in the vault, where she beat out Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and the USA's Jade Carey, who won silver and bronze, respectively. Carey earned gold alongside Biles in the team all-around competition earlier in the week.

Biles posted a score of 15.800 on her first attempt on the vault before earning a score of 14.800 on her second attempt, which averaged out to 15.300, comfortably ahead of Andrade's 14.683.

Internet reactions to Simone Biles winning Olympic gold in vault

Team USA reacted to the jaw-dropping performance: “SHOOK 🔥@Simone_Biles just nailed the Biles II on vault!”

The Paris 2024 X account said this was just a “day in the life of a GOAT 🐐.”

Biles's gold medal was also the latest moment of glory for the American women at the 2024 Summer Olympics, which NBCUniversal's VP of social media pointed out.

“Within the past 20 minutes:

-Simone NAILS the double pike, wins gold

-Trinity Rodman scores a BANGER in extra time for the USWNT

-Jade Carey walks it off on vault to win bronze

“And we still have Ledecky and Sha'Carri this afternoon. Don't you just love it when women”

Pau Gasol, a former NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and an Olympian with the Spanish men's basketball team, was in attendance for the gold-medal performance by Biles.

“Simone Biles again… wow!!! You can only stand up and applaud 👏🏼🥇 #Paris2024”

Other X users are talking about the visuals of Biles' vault performance.

“Hang this shot of Simone Biles from the Vault final in a museum 🥇🐐”

Former NFL punter, ESPN host, and WWE commentator Pat McAfee watched from home and witnessed greatness.

“All of this is insane to watch… SIMONE’S SO DAMN GREAT”

Simone Biles will have two more opportunities at gold; she will compete in the women's balance beam and floor exercise finals on Monday.