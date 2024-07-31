A spot in the knockout round is on the line as Colombia faces Canada. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Colombia-Canada prediction and pick.

Colombia did not get the win in their first game either. They would allow three goals in the first half but then make the comeback. Catalina Usme scored on the penalty and then Manuela Pavie scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, a Mayra Ramirez red card would end the comeback, as Colombia would fall 3-2. Facing New Zealand in the second game it was dominated by Coombia. They would score in the first half, and dominate possession, on their way to a 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Canadian coach Bev Priestman has been banned and Canada docked six points for a drone scandal that has cast a shadow on their Olympic run. Still, Canada took a 2-1 win over New Zealand to start and then came away with a second win against France. They would give up a goal in the first half, but tie it up in the second half and then score 12 minutes into second-half stoppage time to win the game. Now, even with the six-point deduction, they could still advance with a win.

Why Colombia Will Win

Colombia needs to put more opportunities on the net if they are going to win. Colombia has 34 total shots in two games, but only 11 have found the target, and they have scored four goals. Linda Caicedo will be the main focus for the Colombian attack. In the first game, she had a shot miss in the first half, and then an attempt blocked and one saved in the second half. Further, she created three other shots in the game. Caicedo had four shots in her game with New Zealand but has yet to convert a goal.

Catalina Usme had a solid first game of the 2024 Olympics. She has scored 29 goals in 44 starts for the Colombian international squad. Usme converted the penalty in the second half for Colombia in her first game. Usme would add a shot and create five shots in the game with New Zealand before subbing out with an injury. Mayra Ramirez was expected to contribute to the games. Ramirez created 1.6 shots per 90 minutes in the World Cup and took three shots plus drew the penalty leading to the Usme goal in the game. She was out in the game with New Zealand due to a red card but could contribute in this one.

Katherine Tapia was placed in goal for Colombia in the first game allowing three goals on seven shots. She would come away with a clean sheet with New Zealand. She faced just one shot on the net, but she saved it.

Why Canada Will Win

Adriana Leon will be leading this Canadian attack. Leon was solid in the first game with New Zealand. She had two shots on target, and created two other scoring chances, with one being saved. She came on as a sub against France, creating two opportunities. Cloe Lacasse was also solid. In the first game had an attempt saved in the 42nd minute, and then scored in stopped time of the first half. She did not see action in the game with France though.

Jordyn Huitema would be the sub for Cloe Lacasse when she left the game in the first game. She has seven career goals in 20 starts for Canada, including four in her first-ever competitions back in 2016 as a 16-year-old. Just four minutes into her time into the game, she had a goal attempt, but it missed just to the left. It would be her only attempt at the game. Against France, she would create three opportunities and have a shot. Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Gilles both found the net in the game with France, their first two goals of the Olympics.

Kailen Sheridan is expected to be in goal for Canada. She was good in limited attempts against her in the game with New Zealand. Sheridan stopped one of the two attempts on goal in her game with New Zealand. She then would stop three of four shots against France.

Final Colombia-Canada Prediction & Pick

While Canada is in a precarious situation due to their points being docked, but they can still move on. It was clear that Canada was playing with some extra motivation against France, and that can be expected to continue against Colombia. They have more firepower and should be able to find the back of the net in this one. Take Canada to win in this one.

Final Colombia-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada ML (-120)