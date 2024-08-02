The Texas Rangers have struggled as of late. Texas has lost five of their last six games and could be in danger of losing ground in the AL Wild Card Race. On Friday, they received bad news regarding Max Scherzer that could certainly cause even more issues as they try to turn their season around.

The Rangers have placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list, the team's PR department announced. The IR placement is retroactive to July 31. Scherzer is dealing with right-shoulder fatigue, causing this move. In response, Texas has recalled left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington from Triple-A Round Rock.

Pennington will join the Rangers shortly after joining the organization. He came to Texas ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen. To this point, the left-handed Pennington made his MLB debut earlier this season. He pitched on July 5 against the Colorado Rockies, retiring both batters he faced.

Max Scherzer, meanwhile, heads back to the injured list after being activated on June 23. The recently-turned 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.89 ERA, 38 strikeouts, and eight walks in eight appearances. His last appearance for the Rangers came on July 30 in an 8-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rangers entered the MLB Trade Deadline having won six of their last nine games. Texas traded for catcher Carson Kelly ahead of the deadline to bolster their catching depth. They went back to the Tigers in a trade for Andrew Chafin on deadline day. So far, though, the Rangers have dropped both of their games following the deadline.

The Rangers are currently eight games back of the Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. However, they could gain some ground rather soon. Texas begins a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Boston is only two games behind the Twins in the AL Wild Card Race.