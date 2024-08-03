The Paris Olympics are continuing to be a games to remember. Gymnast Carlos Yulo made history for the Philippines by becoming the first Filipino athlete to win an Olympic medal in gymnastics, per ESPN. Yulo brought home a gold medal for his floor routine in the men's artistic gymnastics floor exercise final in Paris.

Yulo tallied 15.000 points in a stunning final performance. He defeated defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel, who finished in a close second. Yulo was overjoyed to win a gold and make history for the Philippines, he said.

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m feeling grateful for having this medal and for God. He protected me, as always,” Yulo said, per The Inquirer. “He gave me the strength to get through this kind of performance and perform this well.”

Yulo's win is just the second gold medal all-time for an athlete from the Philippines. The other person to win gold is weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz. She took it at Tokyo in 2020 for the Women's 55kg event.

Yulo completed his winning performance with a triple-twisting dismount during his final tumbling pass, per the Associated Press. He threw his arms up in triumph, certainly warming the hearts of his country's residents and fans.

Team USA is also having an Olympics to remember

Team USA may not have won a gold in that particular event, but the Americans are also having a games to remember. In gymnastics events alone, Team USA is racking up the medals. The Americans also lead the total medal count of any country overall at the Paris games, at time of writing.

The women's gymnastics team already won a gold medal in the team event. Gymnast Simone Biles is smoking the competition, with one stunning performance after another. Biles won her seventh Olympic gold medal Saturday, after taking the women's vault final.

Biles has a chance to win a few more medals. She is competing Monday in the balance beam and floor exercise finals. Her performances are winning over all sorts of fans, including retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps made the bold but accurate claim that Biles is the greatest gymnast of all-time.

The Americans are also doing well in several other sports. Team USA basketball plays Puerto Rico Saturday, with a chance to earn the top seed in the final rounds of competition. Swimmer Katie Ledecky became the second American to win 13 Olympic medals, joining Michael Phelps. She accomplished that feat by winning silver in the women's 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

The Olympics continue through August 11, so there are sure to be many more memories to come.