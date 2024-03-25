It is an Eastern Conference battle with playoff implications as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Capitals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Red Wings enter the game at 36-29-6 on the year, sitting fifth in the Atlantic Division, and a point outside of the playoff picture right now. They have just three wins in their last 12 games overall. Last time out, they faced the Nashville Predators. After nearly 55 minutes of scoreless hockey, Filip Forsberg broke the tie. He scored his 39th goal on the season on an assist from Roman Josi to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. Juuse Saros would save all 22 shots he faced from the Red Wings, as the Red Wings would fall 1-0.
Meanwhile, the Capitals are 35-26-9 on the year, a point ahead of the Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot. They have won five of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. After a scoreless first two period, John Carlson broke the tie early in the third period on the power play. Then Alex Ovechkin would score his 25th and 26th goals of the year, to make it 3-0. Charlie Lindgren would stop all 27 shots he faced, as the Capitals won 3-0.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Red Wings-Capitals Odds
Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-250)
Moneyline: -106
Washington Capitals: -2.5 (+202)
Moneyline: -113
Over: 6.5 (+112)
Under: 6.5 (-138)
How to Watch Red Wings vs. Capitals
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Wings sit eight in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.38 goals per game. Lucas Raymond comes in leading the way, leading the team in points, and sitting second on the team in goals. He has 24 goals and 26 assists, good for 60 points total. He has six goals and nine assists this year on the power play as well. Leading the team in goals this year is Dylan Larkin. He has returned from injury and leads the team with 28 goals this year. Larkin also has 28 assists, sitting with 56 total points. He also has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat comes in with 23 goals and 34 assists, sitting second on the team in points with 57. Further, he has ten goals and eight assists this year on the power play.
The Red Wings also get help from the blue line on offense this year. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with ten goals and 37 assists this year. His assist total leads the team, while his 47 points is fourth on the team. Daniel Sprong comes in with 17 goals this year, and 23 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points. Further, Patrick Kane has been solid for the Red Wings. He comes in with 16 goals and 23 assists in just 40 games this year.
The Red Wings sit 11th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.8 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 15th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.2 percent success rate this year.
James Reimer is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He comes into the game with a 9-7-2 record while sitting with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Reimer has been solid in his games in March this year. He has four starts and six total appearances. In that time, he has 3.18 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Reimer has gone 3-1 in those games.
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Capitals come into the game sitting 28th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.71 goals per game on the season. They are led by Dylan Strome is tied for the team lead in points, while sitting second in both goals and assists this year. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 25 assists, good for 59 total points. He also has five goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. Further, Alex Ovechkin comes into leading the team in goals and third in assists, but tied for the team lead in points this year. He has 26 goals and 32 assists this year for 58 points. The power play has been a big part of that as of late. He has 12 goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.
John Carlson leads the team in assists this year, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with seven goals and 36 assists, good for a third-ranked 43 points. He has four goals and 14 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top producers is Tom Wilson. Wilson comes into the game with 17 goals and 15 assists, good for 32 total points. He has two shorthanded goals while sitting with five goals and four assists on the power play.
The Capitals sit 16th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 21.3 percent conversion rate on the man advantage. Further, they are 18th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 79.3 percent success rate.
Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 20-12-5 on the year with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Lindgren is top 15 in the NHL in both save percentage and goals against average this year. He has been solid in March as well. This month, Lindgren has made ten starts and come in for a relief appearance. In those games, he is 8-3 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick
The Red Wings have won three of their last five games, much of that with Dylan Larkin coming back to the lineup. Still, scoring has not been great overall recently. In their last 12 games, they have been shut out three times and scored two or fewer goals two more times. The Capitals are getting great play from Charlie Lindgren, and are starting to score more as well. They have ten goals in their last two games, while they have a recent shutout and two games of giving up just one goal in their last six. With how the two teams are trending, take the Capitals in this one.
Final Red Wings-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-113)