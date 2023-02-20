Fight back against those seeking to destroy the world. Here are the details for Redemption Reapers, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Redemption Reapers Release Date: February 22, 2023

Redemption Reapers releases on February 22, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Redemption Reapers Gameplay

Redemption Reapers is a tactical role-playing game, similar to games like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics. Players take control of a group of people and must maneuver them around the battlefield, taking down enemies. The game operates on a tile-based map system, with each character having their own movement and attack ranges. The player must strategically move their characters to take down the enemies, while also making sure that they don’t die themselves.

When fighting, each of the characters has their own active skills, which they can use to deal damage to their enemies. These vary from dealing a lot of damage to a single enemy, dealing damage over a large area, or other such special attacks. Not only that but should an enemy be within various character’s attack ranges, the player can coordinate multiple attacks on those enemies. This lets players deal more damage in a turn.

Players must also manage their inventory and resources wisely. Weapons and recovery items are limited, and as such the player must make sure to always have some on hand. They must also make sure that they have enough for future fights, as you might have a hard time refilling your supplies.

Redemption Reapers Story

Redemption Reapers follows the story of the Ashen Hawk Brigade and its five members. This cunning band of fighters travels the land fighting the Mort, an army that seemingly came out of nowhere, destroying nation after nation. Although the common folk despises the Brigage, calling them the Faithless Reapers, they must continue their fight against the Mort. As you fight against the Mort, you will learn more about the members of the Brigade. They are mankind’s last hope, and through their losses and pain, they must keep fighting.

