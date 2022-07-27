Reds’ Mike Moustakas plan in Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle MLB trade deadline deal

All eyes will be on the Cincinnati Reds as the 2022 MLB trade deadline approaches. They have two of the biggest names that could be sent to new teams: starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.

Castillo, a 2022 All-Star, has a 2.77 ERA, 3.04 FIP and 82 strikeouts in 78.0 innings. Mahle has a 4.48 ERA, 3.78 FIP and 107 strikeouts and 98.1 innings. Several teams are looking for help on the mound and should be able to get some big trades done.

However, Cincinnati wants to get something else done along with getting new prospects for their pitchers. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Reds could dump Mike Moustakas’ contract as they trade Castillo and Mahle. They might be able to use their pitchers’ values to do so or could decide to simply eat the remainder of the deal.

“One executive said Cincinnati is focusing on hoarding prospects and would rather eat Moustakas’ deal than get lesser value for Castillo and Mahle,” writes Passan. “Another believes the frenzy for starting pitching at the deadline will give the Reds a better opportunity than ever to dump Moustakas’ contract — and that they’ll pursue it, knowing they could hold on to Castillo and Mahle and move them this winter.”

Moustakas’s contract pays him $16 million this season and $18 million next season with a club option worth $20 million in 2024. The 33-year-old and former All-Star only has a .649 OPS and 45 hits in 66 games this season. Both Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle have rather small contracts, worth $7.35 million and $5.2 million respectively, as well as a year of arbitration for next season.

The Reds sold off plenty of key players before the season and should do the same before the MLB trade deadline hits on August 2nd.