It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals are just about out of time and opportunities. They have played 144 baseball games. They have won exactly half of them, 72 up and 72 down. That's not going to cut it. The Braves will enter Wednesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds 6.5 games out of the third and final National League wild card spot. They are 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for second place in the National League Central Division. They have been the definition of mediocrity this year, never able to play steadily good baseball for more than 10 days. They have had their moments as every team does, but they have not been able to stay locked in and get well-rounded contributions from their whole roster. What also has to annoy Cardinal fans is that one day, the pitching gives way — as it did on Sunday in a loss to the Seattle Mariners — only for the hitting to collapse in the next game, as it did versus the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in a 3-0 defeat. Whatever a specific game requires, the Cardinals aren't able to do it. With just 18 games left to play, St. Louis is going to need a 15-3 finish, 14-4 at the very least, and need the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves to both struggle.

The Cardinals used to be a pillar of annual consistency. Now, they're about to miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, which is a full-on crisis for the organization and ought to be viewed as such. The Cardinals have to ask themselves what a legitimate long-term plan really looks like. The current one isn't working. This franchise hasn't been the same since it blew Game 1 of the NL wild card series to the Philadelphia Phillies two years ago. The Cardinals have to find a way to truly reset the dial and take steps to revive an organization which has gotten very stale very quickly.

Reds-Cardinals Projected Starters

Brandon Williamson vs. Lance Lynn

Brandon Williamson (0-0) has a 2.25 ERA. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury since spring training. Williamson finally rejoined the rotation on Sept. 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. In two outings — one home, one away, one start, one relief appearance — Williamson has allowed three runs, two earned, in eight innings of work. It will be interesting to see if he can throw five full innings and give Cincinnati more length in September.

Last Appearance: Friday, September 6 versus the New York Mets: 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (in relief — it's his only road appearance this season to date)

Lance Lynn (6-4) has a 4.06 ERA. He has been injured for several weeks and is making his first start since July 30. Lynn has been unexceptional but competent for the Cardinals, giving the team an average of more than five innings per home start this season and usually keeping his team in games. St. Louis would be happy with a five-inning, two-run performance from Lynn in his return to the rotation.

Last Start: July 30 versus the Texas Rangers: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 57 2/3 IP, 46 H, 26 R, 6 HR, 20 BB, 60 K

Here are the Reds-Cardinals MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +110

St Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals should have been jacked up to play Tuesday night in a game they had to win. Instead they were pancake-flat in a 3-0 loss to the Reds, who are getting elite pitching right now. The Reds have allowed one or zero runs in each of their last three games, all wins and all on the road in three different cities: New York Sunday, Atlanta Monday, St. Louis Tuesday. Cincinnati is playing hard. St. Louis might have packed it in for the year.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lance Lynn is a dogged competitor. He will pitch well and set a positive tone for the Cardinals.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

There is simply no good reason to bet on this game, which is as much of a coin flip as any baseball game you'll find this year. Pass.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals moneyline