The apple doesn't fall far from the free when it comes to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his players. Just like Sanders, two-way receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is keeping receipts from his doubters and haters.

In Colorado's upset 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU, Hunter starred on both sides of the ball. He put up a clutch interception at cornerback to stop a potential scoring drive, and additionally recorded 119 receiving yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Following the win, Hunter made sure to call out everyone who said his success and great play last year didn't count because he was at an HBCU instead of a Power-5 team playing against top competition.

“They ain’t believe in us, but GOD DID… Y’all said I wasn’t what? Y’all said, ‘That was HBCU!’… Remember that? Remember what y'all said?” Hunter said via Instagram Stories.

Hunter's message was similar to earlier this weekend when Deion Sanders also called out everyone who bet against Colorado. After the win, Sanders said to FOX's Jenny Taft, “we keep receipts.”

Travis Hunter has clearly embodied the spirit and attitude of his coach as he continues to display a similar confidence and high-level of play. The former five-star recruit notably chose to play ball at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado over more traditionally sought-after programs in order to play under coach Sanders. While the decision was criticized, it looks like it's paying off now as Hunter emerges as a Heisman contender while continuing to be coached from one of the all-time great football players.