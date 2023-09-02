When Deion Sanders arrived at Colorado football and brought with him a top-25 recruiting class, it was only a matter of time before Boulder was rebuilt from its ashes. But few were bold enough to predict a monumental change in the first game of this ambitious, new era.

Sanders and the Buffaloes wasted no time in announcing their presence to the rest of the country, earning an improbable road win over No. 17 TCU Saturday afternoon. The emotional and proud head coach had some words for all those who doubted this program's meteoric rise.

“We told you we were coming,” he told Fox's Jenny Taft after the 45-42 stunner, via The Athletic's Chris Vannini. “You thought we were joking. We keep receipts.” While there are plenty rooting against the outspoken personality, his and Colorado's loyal followers were immediately vindicated.



A victory against the national champion runner-up is a crystal clear message that the Buffaloes are invading the college football football landscape. It is also a warning to TCU and all of the Big 12 programs the school will officially join in 2024.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, likely has plenty of his own receipts saved. He silenced the skeptics with a monster game that included 510 passing yards and four touchdowns. And one absolutely cannot skip past the herculean effort of wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who recorded 11 receptions for 1117 yards while playing a combined 110 snaps.

Colorado football has already equaled last season's win-total, with Deion Sanders making one of the greatest first impressions you will ever see. The Buffaloes will be rock stars for the rest of the week, but there is no time to relent.

A home loss to Nebraska, who is in the middle of its own rebuild, would significantly diminish the nationwide confidence this group has instantly inspired. Though, fans should expect Sanders and company to remain dialed in going forward. Collecting more receipts will depend on it.