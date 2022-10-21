Resident Evil Village VR mode update, gameplay, PSVR2 features

After Resident Evil Village VR was announced back in June, fans have been waiting patiently for an update about it. Now, thanks to the recent Resident Evil Showcase, we got an update. Keep reading to learn more about the Resident Evil Village VR mode, its gameplay, as well as the features of the PSVR2.

As previously announced, Resident Evil Village’s VR mode is currently in development for PSVR2. The PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2, is Playstation’s next-generation VR system. It aims to bring an ultimate immersive experience to its players through its many features. During the Showcase, Kenjo Akiyama, Senior Director of the Global Developer Technology Group Tokyo of Sony, updated viewers about the VR mode. He mentioned that the world loved the VR mode of Resident Evil 7. As such, Village’s VR mode aims to improve and enhance the experience many players had from the previous game.

Akiyama mentions visual enhancements as one of the biggest improvements to the VR mode. The VR mode will support 4k HDR, meaning that the colors that the player will see are the intended colors. This helps properly show the world of Resident Evil Village. This, alongside the high resolutions the Playstation 5 supports, allows players to see the finer details of the environment. The trailer shows the player looking closely at the fireplace, the couch, and even the rotting fruits, all rendered in amazing detail. Akiyama also notes that the game’s latency has improved, saying that it’s better than in Village and PSVR. A better latency improves the game’s responsiveness, which also helps elevate the VR experience.

Akiyama also brings up the VR2’s Tempest 3D audio technology, which is the system’s second biggest improvement. He notes that Resident Evil Village uses Ambisonics and Object Sound in its sound design. The Tempest 3D audio technology of the VR2 headset allows the headset and the game’s audio to be more synchronized. This helps in dynamically changing how the in-game audio is heard based on the player’s position and head movement.

He also points out the PSVR2 Sense controller, which he says leads to a “more intuitive and realistic game experience”. This allows for “more fluid and flexible controls”, and takes full advantage of both hands. The gameplay here shows Ethan holding a shotgun in one hand, and a pistol in another, which he uses to shoot his enemies. This is not a feature available in the base game and is only possible thanks to the Sense controller.

Akiyama ends the segment that there are so much more features that they couldn’t share. However, players should look forward to the release of the Resident Evil Village VR mode.

