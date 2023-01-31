After being featured in our games to try in the last Steam Next Fest, this game is finally coming out soon. Here are the details for Rhythm Sprout, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Rhythm Sprout Release Date: February 1, 2023

Rhythm Sprout comes out on February 1, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC on the Epic Game Store and Steam. The game is also going to be available on the Nintendo Switch, although there is still no store page for it.

Rhythm Sprout Gameplay

Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm game with combat sprinkled over it. Yes, the game has combat, however, the rhythm game is still the main focus. Like most rhythm games, there are color-coded buttons going down the screen. Players must press the correct button input as the buttons reach the correct area. Also like most rhythm games, players will be pressing these inputs to the beet (get it? because it’s a game with vegetables) of the music. In total, players have to press three buttons, although entering the Sugar Rush mode will make it so that players just need to press one button.

Unlike other rhythm games, however, the levels don’t end once the music ends. Players have a progress meter, represented by their character’s progress in the level. Hitting the notes will make their character move forward, and missing one stops them in their tracks. As such, players must hit a certain amount of notes properly for the level to finish. Not only that but there are times when the player must fight an enemy. In these cases, the player must deplete the enemy’s health before they can proceed.

Once players finish a level, they can replay it with various modifiers to put a twist to the levels. This includes a Turbo mode, a Mirror mode, a Shuffle mode, and a Totally Random mode.

Rhythm Sprout Story

Rhythm Sprout follows the titular Sprout, the Chosen Onion, who must travel and fight against a cast of Sweet Villains, including the villainous King Sugar Daddy to rescue King Brook’s daughter. Along the way, Sprout must help out the citizens who need his help.

