The historic figure might be proud of the earnings the movie about him has made.

The military leader Napoleon — if alive — might be enjoying how his film exceeded expectations and has now earned over $200 million worldwide.

Ridley Scott's film has earned $200.7 million, with $141.1 million coming from the international box office, Deadline reports. It debuted during the Thanksgiving holiday and had a $78.8 million opening globally.

Napoleon earns over $200 million globally

Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. Scott's film also includes Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim. It's about the rise of the military leader — from his origins to Emporer. The movie is mostly seen through Josephine, his wife.

It's produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures. When it's done with the big screen, it will be on Apple TV+ streaming.

One thing the historical figure might not like if he were around today is the reviews. The film has reviews sitting at around 50/50. It's at a 58% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and holding onto a 58% audience score.

“It does have the feel of a film that's been scissored to death. The battle sequences are spectacular, but the jackhammer cutting-style — hang on, how did he get from there to here? — means the storytelling is hurried and confusing,” Deborah Ross at The Spectator wrote.

Stephanie Zacharek from TIME Magazine said, “Even with all its flaws tallied and noted like battlefield casualties, there's still something mildly compelling about it.”

“It relies far too often on the ‘little man, big temper' idea of Napoleon — at times, Phoneix is practically channeling an angry Donald Duck mid-meltdown — and the scenes between the two lovers make them seem more like robots emulating human beings,” Odie Henderson, of the Boston Globe, said.

Whatever the thoughts of Napoleon are, it's doing well. We'll see how the streaming hours look once it lands on Apple TV+.