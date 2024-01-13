Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his controversial blackfaced character in Tropic Thunder and a possible role reprising in its sequel.

Robert Downey Jr. is not shying away from the controversy surrounding his role in the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder. Directed by Ben Stiller, Downey portrayed a method actor in Tropic Thunder who undergoes surgery to have his skin dyed for a role as a Black man in a war film.

While there has been retroactive criticism for the character's portrayal, Downey defends his role. Per CBR, he suggests that critics may have missed the satirical point of the character.

The Oppenheimer actor compared the situation to the classic sitcom All in the Family. The latter also faced criticism for controversial themes like racism, sexism, and homophobia. He explained that All in the Family featured a disclaimer at the beginning of the show, highlighting its intent to “throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices, and concerns.”

Downey also argued that Tropic Thunder similarly aimed to challenge and satirize long-standing situations.

Nonetheless, he emphasized the spirit in which Stiller directed Tropic Thunder. Railing against inappropriate tropes that had been perpetuated for too long. He acknowledged that audience understanding has become muddled. “There used to be an understanding with an audience, and I’m not saying that the audience is no longer understanding — I’m saying that things have gotten very muddied.

But he also highlighted the film's satirical approach to address issues.

Despite the controversy, Tropic Thunder earned Downey high praise and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

As of the moment, Robert Downey Jr. is still open to reprising his role in a Tropic Thunder sequel.