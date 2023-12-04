Robert Downey Jr. is not his MCU character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, and made it clear in a recent interview, saying 'I'm just a f**king actor.'

Don't compare Robert Downey Jr. to his MCU counterpart, Tony Stark/Iron Man.

“I ain't him.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair for their latest cover story, Downey shut down the idea of him being like Tony Stark in real life. “I ain't him. I'll tell you that flat out,” he said in 2018. “There's always a bit of a burn-off period when they run out of call sheets for me in any of these movies, and I go back to being a little bit more of just…I’m just a f**king actor. I’m just a guy—who does have a very interesting past, who does not regret it, who wished to shut the door on it. I think that that translates.”

In fairness, Downey played the role for so long. Fans likely just assume the two are one after he played Iron Man for over a decade.

His MCU debut came in the franchise's inaugural film, Iron Man. Downey would go on to star in two more solo films, as well as all of the Avengers films. He would also appear in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But his character died in the third act of Avengers: Endgame. Downey hasn't been seen as Iron Man in the MCU since then, though rumors of his return always run rampant (despite Kevin Feige recently shutting them down).

Outside of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. is an acclaimed actor. He's received two Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actor for his performance in Chaplin. Some of his non-Iron Man films include Chef, The Judge, Dolittle, and Oppenheimer.