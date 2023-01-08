San Antonio Spurs rookie Malaki Branham thought he had a good look at a three-point shot. The Spurs were down by 13 points with a little over one minute to go in the second quarter at home against the Boston Celtics and that shot could have given them some momentum heading into halftime. Maybe Branham saw Robert Williams III trying to close out on him, maybe he didn’t. But according to Williams, Branham should have known what was coming as per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

As Branham tried to get off his three-point shot, Williams leapt in the air from close to the free-throw line and proceeded to block Branham’s shot. He then chased down the loose ball and was able to get an uncontested layup.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart injury

Celtics star Marcus Smart drops crucial update on concerning knee injury vs. Spurs

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart injury

Marcus Smart suffers potentially serious injury in Celtics’ win vs. Spurs

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Gregg Popovich, Ime Udoka, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Ime Udoka amid Celtics suspension

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Williams had one of his best games of the season in the win against the Spurs with ten points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocked shots and no turnovers. Now in his fifth season in the NBA, all with the Celtics, Williams has emerged as an incredibly valuable player for the team and one of the top defensive players in the league. He missed the first 29 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery but has since integrated himself back into the lineup like he never left.

This season, Williams is averaging 7.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 83.9 percent from the field. Earlier this week, he caused a little hilarious controversy against the Denver Nuggets when his dunk appeared to knock the rim off center.