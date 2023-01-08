By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

San Antonio Spurs rookie Malaki Branham thought he had a good look at a three-point shot. The Spurs were down by 13 points with a little over one minute to go in the second quarter at home against the Boston Celtics and that shot could have given them some momentum heading into halftime. Maybe Branham saw Robert Williams III trying to close out on him, maybe he didn’t. But according to Williams, Branham should have known what was coming as per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

RWilliams on Malaki Branham shooting the 3 when him closing in: "I'm really surprised he shot the ball. Most people know I'm coming to block that. He won't try it again." #Celtics#Spurs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 8, 2023

As Branham tried to get off his three-point shot, Williams leapt in the air from close to the free-throw line and proceeded to block Branham’s shot. He then chased down the loose ball and was able to get an uncontested layup.

This Robert Williams III block 😳 Celtics lead the Spurs 68-57 at halftime. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZKpic.twitter.com/yL6q3xP3lG — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2023

Williams had one of his best games of the season in the win against the Spurs with ten points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocked shots and no turnovers. Now in his fifth season in the NBA, all with the Celtics, Williams has emerged as an incredibly valuable player for the team and one of the top defensive players in the league. He missed the first 29 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery but has since integrated himself back into the lineup like he never left.

This season, Williams is averaging 7.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 83.9 percent from the field. Earlier this week, he caused a little hilarious controversy against the Denver Nuggets when his dunk appeared to knock the rim off center.