The Rockets made it clear at the deadline that they are not rushing to compete...

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with teams across the league making strategic moves. The Houston Rockets, in particular, had opportunities arise in trade discussions but ultimately saw no major deals materialize beyond acquiring Steven Adams, who isn't cleared to play until the next NBA season. This move, while welcomed by fans, doesn't signify a major leap towards current playoff contention.

Per Kelly Iko of the Athletic, the Rockets initially had inclinations of making another move at the trade deadline, but are “leaning towards standing pat at the deadline.” This wasn't initially supposed to happen. The necessity of a big man coupled with a quality shooting guard initiated trade talks that surrounded Daniel Gafford, Kelly Olynyk, Royce O'Neale, and Quentin Grimes, each of them who are now on respective new teams.

Rockets aiming for the future

This should have been the indication that the Rockets had no intention of making a big splash for a key piece in their rotation this season. Adams is the backup center for the future, which is what the Rockets are focused on. Some fans may not like it, but this is what the front office believes should be the direction moving forward.

Other optional players that were looked at prior to the deadline were the Chicago Bulls' Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets' Mikal Bridges, and Portland Trail Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon, who have all have stayed on their current teams. Most of these players Houston wanted were offered at an expensive price: At least three seconds or an unprotected first round pick. The Rockets already used most of their seconds to acquire Adams earlier, so giving up more of them from later years was too much of a risk.

Rockets unable to trade players

Along with potential acquisitions, the Rockets had a variety of tradable assets to leverage. However, after the trade deadline, Houston will face reduced leverage and will need to wait until May or June to trade players on team options or non-guaranteed deals.

Jae'Sean Tate, for example, was a sought-after piece by a variety of teams. He's a small forward known for his defensive skills, particularly in one-on-one situations, but his playing time declined behind Dillon Brooks. Not to mention that rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore received more playing time over the past six weeks.

This, coupled with NBA trade rumors from Iko, indicated that Tate was in talks with the Dallas Mavericks. They offered two second-round picks, but the Rockets held firm, considering their recent trade of three second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Steven Adams deal.

Despite this, Tate remains with the Rockets, expressing gratitude for his playing time: “I wouldn’t say I feel it more or less, but I know we’re in a much better spot than we were last year, and we’re going to continue to just get better,” said Tate. “I’m just grateful to be part of the whole journey.”

Jock Landale was discussed among the Rockets faithful, but there was little talk of Rafael Stone moving him due to a lack of interest. Landale has struggled to integrate into the rotation, hindered by an ankle injury and concussion protocol at the start of the season. Averaging less than 2.5 points a game in only 28 of the 51 total games, his struggles in his position as Alperen Sengun's backup center are evident. On the bright side, his four-year, $32 million deal is not guaranteed after the first season, offering some flexibility.

Almost trading away Jalen Green

Trading Jalen Green has been a polarizing topic among fans. While some are frustrated with his inconsistency in his third year, others see signs of progress. Leading up to Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Green had been performing well, averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in eight games. However, his performance dipped in the last game, scoring just seven points on 3-of-11 shooting, leading to coach Ime Udoka benching him in the fourth quarter.

The conversation behind the possibility of moving Green was briefly arranged by the Brooklyn Nets trading away Mikal Bridges. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Rockets were reportedly willing to trade away Green along with several first round picks in exchange for Bridges. Depending on what side you are on, the Nets thankfully declined.

One more year left

The Rockets have regressed significantly since the blistering 13-9 start in the first month of the season. With 31 games left, they sit two spots behind the final play-in slot with a 23-28 record, illustrating a variety of outcomes.

“One thing I've never done is not made the playoffs,” Udoka said during the 2023 offseason. “We want to take that next step here as well.”

With the recent struggles into 2024, the former Celtics coach known for his infamous 2022 Finals run may need more time with the Rockets, eyeing major roster moves in the 2024 offseason to push for the 2025 playoffs.

There's no pressure to make the playoffs this season. The next step doesn't have to be this year. Better yet, they've already made significant strides from the Stephen Silas era. Shifting the focus towards the future will pan out more successfully than their current position.