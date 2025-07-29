The city of Houston is anxiously waiting the debut of future NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant rocking their trusty red and white threads, hoping the All-Star can help them break through during the upcoming season. Durant is also celebrating the release of his 18th signature model with Nike as the lifetime contract holder is credited for some of the most iconic colorways we've seen the last 15 years. Next up, the Nike KD 18 arrives in classic “Eggplant” purple.

Kevin Durant's 18th signature model first arrived in April 2025 in the debut “Liquid Lime” colorway, immediately turning heads as one of KD's most interesting silhouettes to-date. The shoe draws inspirations from the Nike Air Terra Humara, combining vintage hiking tooling with high-performance cushioning and tread.

This upcoming colorway pays homage to the original Nike Air Foamposite, which is known widely for popularizing the “Eggplant” colorway. The dark metallic purple offers color-changing properties in the right light, making any sneaker that uses the shade an instant hit.

Nike KD 18 “Eggplant”

FIRST LOOK at Kevin Durant's Nike KD 18 “Eggplant” 🍆 pic.twitter.com/3wLcweEfDP — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 25, 2025

Nike KD 18 “Eggplant” is expected to release on August 7 👀 https://t.co/4Qcr8F84fq pic.twitter.com/UAb4xjDoGJ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 28, 2025

This will mark the second foamposite-themed release for the Nike KD 18, this one arriving in Vivid Purple/Black/Hyper Pink. The Terra Humara uppers are done in metallic Vivid Purple leather extending all throughout the midsole, back heel, and toe box. The purple features Hyper Pink contrast stitching, a great accent to match the pink mesh panels in the second layer of the upper.

The mesh sublayer actually features a gradient of Hyper Pink to purple up through the tongue, leading into a chrome KD logo on both tongues. The shoes are based in an icy translucent outsole, tying this whole look together and matching the small Nike Swoosh on the back heel. All in all, both this and the upcoming “International Blue” colorway serve as great nods to the classic Nike Foamposite.

The Nike KD 18 “Eggplant” is expected to release August 7, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. While the release date is still tentative and we've seen recent pairs get pushed back on the calendar, the shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.