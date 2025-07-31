Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. recently opened up about his physical development as a basketball player, sharing that he was a late bloomer when it came to athleticism. Appearing on The Young Man & the Three, the 22-year-old revealed he didn’t dunk until his freshman year of high school, despite already being 6-foot-5 at the time.

“Like I wasn’t athletic growing up. Like I didn’t dunk until I was in ninth grade. I was 6’5,” Smith said. “But I was 6’4, 6’3 in eighth grade.”

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, who appeared alongside him, reacted to the surprise, prompting Smith to clarify, “15, but you would think somebody 6’5 can dunk the basketball.”

Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft behind Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, has developed into a key piece of the Rockets’ young core. Entering his fourth NBA season, he averaged 12.2 points, seven rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game last season while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range across 57 appearances.

Through three seasons, Smith has posted career averages of 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.0% from deep in 212 games.

Jabari Smith Jr. opens up on slow athletic start entering pivotal Rockets' 2025-26 season

The Rockets are building toward title contention under head coach Ime Udoka after a promising 2024–25 campaign. The team made several major moves this offseason, acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade. Houston also added veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith and center Clint Capela, and retained point guard Fred VanVleet. These additions complement a developing core that includes Smith, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard.

Later in the podcast segment, Smith reflected on Durant’s influence on his game growing up and shared how surreal it felt to now be teammates. He also playfully teased the 36-year-old star for his 2016 free agency move to the Golden State Warriors, a decision that sparked significant league-wide backlash at the time.

“Honestly he was my favorite player honestly. Until he went to Golden State. That kind of threw everybody off,” Smith said. “But that was my favorite player growing up. I wanted to be him. I wanted to emulate him, do what he does on the court.”

Durant, who won two titles and two Finals MVPs with Golden State, now joins a Rockets team looking to return to title contention for the first time since the James Harden era. His veteran leadership, combined with Smith’s continued growth and the team’s mix of experienced and emerging talent, positions Houston as a serious threat in the Western Conference.

Smith’s journey — from a lanky high school freshman struggling to dunk to a top-three NBA pick — continues to define his evolution as a player and a leader in one of the league’s most intriguing young rosters.