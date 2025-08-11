While the Houston Rockets' trade for All-Star Kevin Durant makes them title contenders for the upcoming season, many are wondering why they haven't signed him an extension. Durant's potential extension with the Rockets is crucial for the team's future. With a young supporting cast that will only improve in a competitve Western Conference, adding Kevin has only increased Houston's chances of competing with the champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

And Durant could be willing to take a significant pay cut on a short-term extension, per NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.

“The contract has to be short in this case, but what is a fair number for the future Hall of Famer? One source who spoke to NBC Sports during Summer League suggested KD might dip to about the $100 million mark for two years, around $10 million a season below the max but still $50 million a season,” Helin reported. “However, maybe that number is too high. Maybe Durant will take less — he has the right to make whatever choice he thinks is best for him, his legacy and his family.”

The Rockets will look to spoil Thunder's ring ceremony when they face the champions at the Paycom Center on Opening Night. Durant, who spent his first nine seasons with the Oklahoma City organization, will watch it raise its first championship banner in franchise history.

Will Rockets ink Kevin Durant to a max extension?

The Rockets have had since July 1 to offer their newest All-Star, Kevin Durant, to a contract extension. However, Durant may not push for a max extension, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“By all appearances and by what I’ve heard, they’re not going all in on an extension for Kevin Durant,” MacMahon said. “Now, doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but there’ve been rumblings of KD not going to push for the full max. I don’t know that the Rockets are going to put anything on the table that’s close to the max.”

Rockets will most likely ink Durant a short-term deal, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“I think the Rockets are like it’s not ideal, but I don’t think they would panic if they go into the season with Kevin Durant just on the contract that he’s on just on the on the expiring deal,” Windhorst said. “Rafael Stone, since he’s been the GM of the of the Rockets, he’s signed quite a few giant contracts, but a lot most of them have been short.”

Durant and the Rockets will face the Thunder on October 21.