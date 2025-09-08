Alperen Şengün has not only been Turkey’s best player at EuroBasket so far, but he has also been one of the tournament’s most impactful performers overall. The 22-year-old Houston Rockets big man has put up an impressive line through six games: 22 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.8 turnovers per game while shooting a stunning 62.5% from the field. These are not empty stats. Şengün has carried Turkey on both ends of the court with a blend of old-school finesse and modern versatility, making him the centerpiece of their run to the quarterfinals.

Now comes the defining test: a matchup against Poland, a team known for its defensive physicality and methodical style of play. Poland may not have the raw star power of Turkey, but they are a disciplined squad, built to frustrate opponents with size, rebounding, and deliberate half-court sets. This game will demand the best version of Şengün, and for Turkey to advance, he must not just perform at his averages but exceed them.

That’s where bold predictions come into play. If Turkey is going to book a semifinal spot, Şengün will need to author one of his best international performances yet. Here are three bold predictions for his quarterfinal performance against Poland, each reflecting not just statistical potential but the larger story of Turkey’s EuroBasket campaign.

Alperen Şengün drops a 30-point masterclass

Through six games, Alperen Şengün has been remarkably efficient, averaging 22 points on just 13.3 field goal attempts per contest. That level of efficiency suggests he has another scoring gear that he has yet to unleash fully in this tournament. Poland, with their defensive scheme, may inadvertently give him that opening. Their big men are solid but not especially mobile, and Şengün thrives when he can attack slower defenders with face-ups, spins, and crafty footwork around the rim.

Alperen Sengun leads Türkiye into the quarterfinals! 🔥 24 PTS

🔥 16 REB

🔥 6 AST

🔥 2 BLK Watch all the EuroBasket action live on Courtside 1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWpW1P pic.twitter.com/dtCysCoSX2 — NBA (@NBA) September 6, 2025

If Turkey is to break Poland’s resistance, they will need Şengün to carry the scoring load in stretches, particularly when perimeter shots are not falling. The Rockets center has shown a growing ability to dictate tempo, slow down when needed, and then accelerate into decisive scoring bursts. What makes him even more dangerous is his passing: once Poland commits double-teams, he will have shooters like Shane Larkin and Furkan Korkmaz waiting to punish rotations.

But here’s where the boldness comes in, Şengün won’t just hover around his average. He will go for 30 points, setting the tone as the most dominant offensive force on the floor. His touch around the basket, mid-range improvements, and willingness to get to the free-throw line suggest a scoring eruption is coming. If Turkey is going to win, this might be the game where Şengün puts on a performance that cements him as a future EuroBasket legend.

Şengün dishes out double-digit assists

What separates Şengün from so many other international big men is not just his scoring touch or rebounding instincts but his playmaking vision. Averaging nearly 7 assists per game in this tournament, he has functioned as a point center, orchestrating half-court sets, initiating fast breaks, and creating open looks for teammates. Turkey’s offense often runs directly through him at the elbows, where his ability to read defenses has made him an invaluable hub.

Against Poland, this skill will be tested to its fullest. Poland will likely throw extra bodies at him in the paint, forcing him to make quick decisions. This is exactly the type of situation where Şengün’s unique passing ability can shine. With Larkin stretching defenses from beyond the arc and wing cutters constantly moving, Şengün has the opportunity to rack up double-digit assists.

Imagine a stat line where he balances a 30-point night with 10 or more assists; that’s the kind of performance that changes not only the game but the entire trajectory of Turkey’s EuroBasket campaign. He can dismantle Poland’s defense not just with brute force but with surgical passing. If he hits double-digit assists, Poland’s defensive scheme will collapse, opening the floor for Turkey’s role players to shine.

Article Continues Below

Alperen Şengün records a triple-double to lead Turkey to victory

If the first two predictions sound ambitious, the third ties them together into one historic possibility: a triple-double in the quarterfinals. Alperen Şengün has already been flirting with triple-doubles throughout the tournament, and given his averages: 22 points, nearly 11 rebounds, and almost seven assists per game, it feels less like a dream and more like a realistic outcome waiting to happen.

Against Poland, Şengün’s role as both the anchor and the engine of this Turkish team makes a triple-double performance not just possible but perhaps necessary. His rebounding will be vital in preventing Poland from dominating second-chance opportunities, while his passing and scoring will determine whether Turkey can unlock a disciplined defense. Add in his growing defensive presence, with 0.7 steals and nearly a block per game, and you have a player capable of influencing every aspect of the contest.

📊 28 PTS | 13 REB | 8 AST Alperen Sengun putting Europe on notice! 🗣️ A spectacular performance to help Türkiye stay unbeaten.#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/gUQlIjd2yR — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 3, 2025

A triple-double would not just be a statistical achievement; it would be symbolic. It would mark Şengün’s arrival as not only Turkey’s star but as one of the premier players of EuroBasket. In the eyes of fans and scouts alike, it would solidify him as a generational talent capable of carrying his nation deep into the tournament. If Turkey is to beat Poland and set up a semifinal showdown with one of the tournament favorites, Alperen Şengün’s triple-double could be the narrative centerpiece.

The road ahead for Turkey

While bold predictions are by nature uncertain, what is clear is that Şengün is at the heart of Turkey’s hopes. His combination of efficiency, versatility, and leadership makes him uniquely suited to carry Turkey through the knockout rounds. Poland is not an opponent to underestimate: they are tough, physical, and thrive in grind-it-out games, but Şengün has the tools to break their rhythm.

Turkey’s supporting cast will also play a role, from Shane Larkin’s perimeter brilliance to the defensive rotations of players like Cedi Osman. But when the dust settles, it will likely be Şengün’s fingerprints all over the result. Whether it’s a 30-point scoring outburst, a double-digit assist night, or a historic triple-double, he has the chance to write the defining chapter of Turkey’s EuroBasket journey.

My prediction is that Turkey will rise to the moment, powered by Alperen Şengün’s brilliance. His play has already elevated him into the spotlight, but the quarterfinal against Poland could be the night he officially announces himself as the next great European big man on the international stage. If these bold predictions come even close to reality, Turkey’s semifinal dream won’t just be alive; it will feel inevitable.