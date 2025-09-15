The New York Mets are fighting for their Postseason lives, and starting pitcher Nolan McLean has helped keep them in the bout with a fiery rookie campaign.

With his latest start against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, McLean pushed his ERA down to 1.19 on the year. According to SNY, it is the lowest mark through six starts in franchise history by a wide margin.

McLean hurled six scoreless innings, struck out seven batters, and surrendered only five hits and two walks during Sunday’s 5-2 10-inning win over Texas. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza complimented the youngster’s ability to adjust after the game.

“It looks like [the Rangers] had a good plan there, especially against his sweeper, where they took some pitches early in counts ” Mendoza told the New York Post. “They were aggressive on that pitch and [McLean] kind of recognized that and he started using that sinker. He started using that changeup … that is what makes this guy who he is.”

The Mets have needed McLean to step up. Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, and others have not performed up to expectations, and the team has had to rely on McLean as well as fellow rookies Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat as a result.

Of the three rookies, McLean has cultivated the most starts and has impressed since his arrival in August.

“He’s impressed me every day when he’s on the mound,” Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez said. “He’s a guy that can move the ball around. He can control all his pitches, so that is what makes him so good.”

New York currently holds the National League’s final Wild Card spot with a 77-73 record. They are 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the coveted position.