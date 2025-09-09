Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun led Turkey to a EuroBasket victory on Tuesday. Sengun entered EuroBasket with high expectations, and he certainly played well in Turkey's 91-77 win over Poland. The big man finished the game with a 19-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. After the contest, Sengun commented on his performance, via the NBA.

“I'm a team player, so I'm gonna do whatever it takes to win,” Sengun told reporters. “So, you know, if it’s defense day, defense day… offense day, offense day. I don’t care. Whatever you tell me, I do.”

However, although he had a tremendous performance, Sengun made it clear that his priority was to lead his team to a victory.

“It didn't mean anything if we would have lose today and I got the triple-double,” Sengun added. “So, I'm happy we won. And I give my everything defense and offense, so I'm just happy.”

Alperen Sengun has continued to improve without question. At just 23 years old, he is already regarded as one of the better centers in the NBA. The Rockets big man earned his first career All-Star selection during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per outing.

The Rockets' future is bright with Sengun on the roster. He has yet to reach the prime of his career and is already an All-Star. Sengun's ceiling is high to say the least.

At the moment, he is displaying his impressive all-around prowess in EuroBasket. Alperen Sengun and Turkey will look to continue playing well as the tournament moves forward.