The Kansas City Chiefs are in unprecedented territory to start the season. After their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City has started the season 0-2. This is the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era that the team has started the season with two losses in a row. It's a rough start for the reigning AFC champions.

The culprit to their horrid start? Against conventional wisdom, it's the Chiefs' offense that's dragging the team down. Despite Mahomes' best efforts, Kansas City struggled to move the chains against the Eagles in Week 2. It's led some fans, including former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, to talk trash about the team. Schwartz summed up his feelings for the Chiefs offense in four words: “This offense is gross.”

No other sums up the Chiefs' struggles against the Eagles more than Mahomes' completion rate. Normally one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes only mustered a 55% completion rate on 29 attempts. He also had an interception credited to him, though that interception was due to Travis Kelce bobbling a pass thrown to him.

The Chiefs' offense has taken a hit over the last few weeks. They already had to start the first six weeks of the season without Rashee Rice, who was suspended due to a personal conduct violation. Then, in Week 1 of the season, their interim WR1 Xavier Worthy was knocked out after an accidental collision with Kelce. As a result, the Chiefs need to power through the next few weeks without a lackluster wide receiver group.

Will it get better in the next few weeks? There's definitely some signs of life, and the Chiefs did run into one of the better defenses in the league in the Eagles. They have a relatively easy opponent in the Giants up next, but their next three games after that includes games against the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.