As the most decorated olympian in USA Basketball history embarks on a new journey with the Houston Rockets, fans can expect Kevin Durant to be the same force he has been for the last 17 seasons. The lifetime Nike athlete also has a robust signature sneaker collection, on pace with the likes of LeBron James and the late great Kobe Bryant. As is the case with every offseason, Durant will release yet another sneaker, which may have been confirmed as the upcoming Nike KD 19.

Kevin Durant has kept a consistent slate of signature releases throughout his NBA career, edging on having more signature sneaker models than years in the NBA. His signature line has grown into one of Nike's most prominent, offering quality basketball shoes for an affordable price while constantly dreaming up new color schemes.

In recent leaks to outlets like SneakerFiles, the upcoming silhouette for the Nike KD 19 has arrived. Taking a stern departure from the typical look of the signature line, Durant's newest sneaker will closely resemble the Nike Air Hyperflight from 2001.

First look at the Nike KD 19

Nike KD 19 “Bright Ceramic” Debuts Summer 2026 for $185 🍊😳 pic.twitter.com/tjucjDb4zA — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 29, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: The Nike KD 19 Debuts Summer 2026. Shown is what the shoes will look like. More Info: https://t.co/4K0Gc11Ow0 pic.twitter.com/7OMUjg6J4D — SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) August 22, 2025



From first glance, the Nike KD 19 appears in a “Bright Ceramic” completely encased upper, likely by a foamposite or solid synthetic material. The shoe also features a prominent “zig-zag” throughout the upper, likely undulated to create texture throughout the shoe. While the low-cut silhouette has been common in the Nike KD line over the last few years, this flat outsole and lack of midsole will be a first for the signature line.

The shoes also garner similar looks to the newest Nike GT Future, a clear indication of the direction Nike is heading in the next couple of years. It's being reported that rapper Drake's signature Nike NOCTA will collaborate with Durant to debut the KD 19 in the summer of 2026, where the shoes will retail for $185

