Türkiye advanced to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Final with a commanding 94-68 victory over Greece on Friday, highlighted by standout performances from Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and teammate Ercan Osmani. The win not only secured Türkiye’s first championship game appearance in over two decades but also led to a promise of a luxury reward.

Sengun revealed after the game that he had promised Osmani a Rolex watch if he managed to hold Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo under 20 points. Osmani delivered on that challenge, limiting Antetokounmpo to just 12 points across 29 minutes of play.

“I’m going to buy him the best Rolex… holding a player like Giannis to 12 points is incredible,” Sengun told Eurohoops.

Antetokounmpo finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 6-of-13 shooting. Despite contributing across the box score, he was effectively neutralized as Türkiye built a lead that ballooned in the second half.

Osmani, meanwhile, produced the game of his career. He led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three-point range. The forward also added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. His efficiency rating of 33 was the highest in the contest, and his plus/minus of +30 underscored his impact on both ends of the floor.

Alperen Sengun promised to buy Ercan Osmani a Rolex if he held Giannis Antetokounmpo under 20 points “I’m going to buy him the best Rolex… holding a player like Giannis to 12 points is incredible.” (Via @Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/8aWusCQpNI — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 13, 2025

Alperen Sengun leads Türkiye back to EuroBasket final after 24 years vs. Germany

Sengun played a key role as well, posting a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He also added six assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes. The Rockets’ rising star matched Antetokounmpo’s efficiency rating of 18 and registered a team plus/minus of +24, anchoring Türkiye on both ends.

Türkiye’s victory secured its first EuroBasket final berth since 2001. The team will now prepare for a championship matchup against Germany, which remains undefeated in the tournament. Germany is led by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, both of whom have powered their team into contention.

The semifinal result underscored Türkiye’s depth and defensive discipline, with Osmani’s effort against one of the NBA’s most dominant forces standing out as the turning point. Limiting Antetokounmpo to a modest scoring night while producing efficiently on offense provided Türkiye the margin it needed to pull away.

For the Rockets center, the promise of a Rolex symbolized more than just a gift — it highlighted the level of belief and camaraderie within the Turkish squad. As Türkiye moves into the final, its blend of rising NBA talent and strong domestic contributions positions it for a historic opportunity to capture its first EuroBasket title.