In his fourth season, Houston Rockets forward Alperen Sengun ascended into an All-Star, which garnered ESPN's Kendrick Perkins' respect and appreciation for the 22-year-old's impact. Sengun has earned the nickname Baby Jokic, highlighting his dual offensive capabilities as a scorer and playmaker on one end and an elite rebounder and defender on the other.

For Perkins, Sengun's ascension as a two-way All-Star is a big reason why he considers the Rockets to be championship contenders heading into the 2025-26 campaign, he said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“[Alperen Sengun] is a top 5 big in the NBA. You know why? Not just because of the points, not just because of the rebounds and the assists, but he actually plays defense at a high level,” Perkins said. “Watch and see how great he is in the pick-and-roll as far as him henging out his traps, being able to switch one through five, and slide those damn puppies. Alperen Sengun is the real deal.

“It's a reason why we have the Rockets so high as far as being championship contenders. In my eyes, they're right there under OKC, knocking at the door, and a big reason not just because of KD and Amen Thompson. It's because they have a top five big in the league in baby Jokic in Alperen Sengun,” Pekins concluded.

[Alperen Sengun] is a top 5 big in the NBA. You know why? Not just because of the points, not just because of the rebounds and the assists, but he actually plays defense at a high level." Agree with Kendrick Perkins? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/5LdiKGMyhg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2025

Ahead of the upcoming season, the Rockets and the Nuggets are projected to be the champion Thunder's biggest threat in the Western Conference. With the addition of All-Star Kevin Durant alongside their young All-Star big who's years from reaching his prime, Houston's positioned to compete for a title.

Article Continues Below

Shane Larkin's blunt take on Rockets' Alperen Sengun's nickname

After Alperen Sengun and Turkey beat Nikola Jokic and Serbia in this year's EuroBasket, Sengun's teammate and former NBA guard Shane Larkin addressed the “Baby Jokic” nickname. Larkin explained why he doesn't think Alperen would appreciate it, per EuroHoops.

“I don’t think he would want that nickname. You can see the similarities with their games. Alperen has big aspirations. Alperen is a very confident kid,” Larkin said. “Alperen has a very high level of basketball skill and a very high level of talent. The sky is the limit for him. I don’t think he’s anywhere near his ceiling. I think he’s going to continue to evolve and get better and better.”

Alongside Kevin Durant, Sengun will look to lead the Rockets into a deep playoff run in 2026.