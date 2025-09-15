Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen won on and off the field on Sunday. Apart from leading his team to a 33-10 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allen gave a young fan a moment to remember.

Before heading to Buffalo's locker room to celebrate the victory against the Jets, Allen took time to sign the jersey of a fan who was in the tunnel.

The fan was with his two uncles, who were Jets fans, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Obviously, his uncles did not let their allegiance to the Jets stop them from helping their nephew meet the Bills quarterback.

#Bills fan Lucas gets a signature from Josh Allen on the way to a victorious locker room. Lucas is here with his two uncles — both #Jets fans. pic.twitter.com/muxGciUw18 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allen's beautiful gesture to the fan sparked lots of positive reactions from people on social media.

“Moments like these show why Josh Allen is more than a QB… he’s the heart of Bills Mafia,” a fan shared.

“He has such a big heart. Not for show, for kindness only.❤️💙,” another one commented.

A different commenter said: “That’s an amazing thing Allen did making that young man’s day :)”

Article Continues Below

“Can’t deny his commitment to his fans,” chimed in another fan.

“Uncles must be proud of Lucas,” one said.

The Bills didn't need Allen to play as huge as he did in Week 1's unforgettable comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Jets. Allen only had 148 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no turnovers while connecting on 14 of his 25 throws versus New York.

He added 59 rushing yards on six carries without finding the end zone. Running back James Cook did most of the heavy lifting on offense for Buffalo, as he erupted for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushing attempts.

Given that he's one of the most popular players in the NFL today, not to mention the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, Allen is always going to have fans waiting to meet him. If anything, it seems clear to Allen that such a stature comes with the responsibility to take time with them.

Up next for Allen and the Bills is a Week 3 home game against the Miami Dolphins.