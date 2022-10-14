It looks like the Houston Rockets have made a decision on their roster to trim it down to 15 heading to the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is planning to waive Derrick Favors.

Favors arrived in Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder after the two reached a deal in late September. The big man was sent to the Rockets along with a slew of players in what was deemed a salary-clearing move for OKC.

The Rockets got a second-round pick in return for taking an additional $1 million in salary. However, since they need to make cuts to fill their guaranteed roster spots, they have to part ways with Favors.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Derrick Favors that the Rockets are cutting. More recently, they have already released Theo Maledon and Moe Harkless–both of whom were part of the deal with the Thunder.

It is unlikely that Favors remains a free agent for long, though. He is just 31 years old and should still be a reliable backup big for any team. While he is no longer as dominant as he used to be during his prime years with the Utah Jazz, the former no. 3 overall pick could be a solid veteran presence.

Favors averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games (including 18 starts) with the Thunder last season. He has career averages of 10.6 points and 7.1 boards per outing.