The Houston Rockets shook up the NBA world with arguably the biggest move of the offseason when they agreed to trade for Kevin Durant. While the complete framework of the trade is reportedly still being worked on, there’s no question the Rockets improved. The Rockets continued to add to the roster this week with an agreement to sign Kevon Harris to a two-way contract, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

While the Rockets’ signing of Kevon Harris to a two-way contract certainly is not on the same scale as the Durant trade, Harris is a player that perhaps the team can use as a roster depth piece. Harris has about two full seasons of NBA experience between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks.

Harris’ NBA career began during the 2022-23 season when he signed a two-way contract with the Magic. He returned on a two-way contract with the team the following season. Last year, Harris had a brief, late season stint with the Hawks on a 10-day contract.

From 2022-24, Harris has appeared in a total of 36 NBA games. He did not appear in a game at all during his 10-day contract with the Hawks. He holds career averages of 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds with splits of 44.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harris also has experience in the G League, and was named the MVP of the Next Up Game during this past season’s NBA All-Star Weekend. In 27 games with the College Park Skyhawks, Harris averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Rockets currently have two of their three two-way contract slots signed with David Roddy and now Harris, as per Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire. They also have a qualifying offer out to N’Faly Dante for the third two-way roster spot.